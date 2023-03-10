By Andrea Shalal WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Three U.S. senators blasted the Treasury Department on Thursday for its failure to act more swiftly to counter climate risks, and urged Secretary Janet Yellen to appoint a new climate counselor to lead the effort.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- US senators blast Treasury’s failure to move faster on climate risks - March 9, 2023
- Several dead in shooting at Jehovah’s Witness church in Germany - March 9, 2023
- Fiji’s former leader Bainimarama bailed after court appearance - March 9, 2023