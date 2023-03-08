By David Shepardson WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Two U.S. senators on Wednesday asked U.S. officials to detail which airlines are in jeopardy of not meeting deadlines to retrofit planes to avoid potential 5G wireless interference.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Peloton, iFit hit with US import ban over streaming technology - March 8, 2023
- US senators seek details on airplane 5G retrofit plans ahead of deadline - March 8, 2023
- AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Analysis: China Inflation in Focus - March 8, 2023