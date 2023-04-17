(Adds exclusive tag) WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration is set to move ahead with the sale of a small modernization package for Turkey’s existing F-16 aircraft, after leaders of U.S. congressional committees gave informal approval for the sale, sources familiar with the matter
