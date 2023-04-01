By Ahmed Aboulenein WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. government announced on Friday a lower than expected 1.1% average cut of 2024 reimbursement rates for health insurers that offer coverage through the Medicare Advantage program, boosting shares of the market’s largest players.
