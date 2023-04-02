By Liliana Salgado LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas (Reuters) – Arkansas first responders will sift through rubble on Saturday, searching for more possible victims after a fierce tornado blasted through the Little Rock area, killing at least two people and injuring dozens.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- US storm death toll leaves more than 20 dead - April 2, 2023
- Poles march to honour Pope John Paul II on anniversary of his death - April 2, 2023
- Trump’s ex-fixer Michael Cohen poised to be key witness in criminal case - April 2, 2023