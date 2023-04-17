WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corp’s bid to revive a key patent on its blockbuster multiple sclerosis drug Gilenya that was invalidated amid a legal dispute with China’s HEC Pharm Co Ltd.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Forecast – US Dollar Attempts to Break Out - April 17, 2023
- US Supreme Court spurns Sanofi appeal to revive EpiPen suit against Viatris - April 17, 2023
- US Supreme Court rebuffs Novartis bid to revive MS drug Gilenya patent - April 17, 2023