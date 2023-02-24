By Arshad Mohammed SAINT PAUL, Minn. (Reuters) – The United States plans to announce $250 million in aid on Friday to shore up Ukraine’s energy infrastructure in the face of Russian attacks and $300 million for Moldova, partly to help Chisinau wean itself from energy dependence
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- NASDAQ, S&P 500, Dow Jones Analysis – Stocks Fall Amid Rate Hike Worries - February 24, 2023
- Air strike hits northwest Syria, kills 2 in first aerial bombardment since earthquake - February 24, 2023
- Outside UN office, diplomats pay tribute to Ukraine on invasion anniversary - February 24, 2023