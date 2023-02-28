By David Shepardson WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Biden administration on Tuesday said it will require companies winning funds from its $52 billion U.S. semiconductor manufacturing and research program to share excess profits and explain how they plan to provide affordable childcare.
