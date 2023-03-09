WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday said it has proposed raising the effective minimum rate that U.S. corporations pay on overseas income to 21% from about 10.5% as it aims to bring the United States into compliance with a global corporate minimum tax
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- US Treasury eyes effective hike in overseas corporate minimum tax to 21% - March 9, 2023
- Banks tumble as SVB ignites capitalization fears - March 9, 2023
- Wall St falls with banks tumbling, pre-jobs report jitters - March 9, 2023