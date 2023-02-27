By David Shepardson WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Federal Communications Commission and Ukraine’s telecom regulator on Monday said they have signed a new memorandum of understanding to cooperate on telecommunications infrastructure resilience, 5G and other related security issues.
