WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States welcomed Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan’s announcement on Friday that the country’s parliament will begin ratifying Finland’s NATO bid, and encouraged Turkey to quickly ratify Sweden’s accession into the military alliance as well.
