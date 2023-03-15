WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A senior U.S. official declined on Wednesday at a Senate hearing to comment on the status in the United States of former far-right Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, but said any such request from Brazil would be handled “expeditiously.”
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- US would handle an extradition request for Brazil’s Bolsonaro ‘expeditiously’ – official - March 15, 2023
- Wall Street regulator proposes new hacking, data and market resiliency rules - March 15, 2023
- Gold, Silver, Platinum – Gold Tests New Highs Amid Rising Demand For Safe-Haven Assets - March 15, 2023