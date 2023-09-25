The lingering threat of Japanese intervention and Bank of Japan’s policy stance intensifies as the USD/JPY navigates through economic frailties, nearing 150.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Forecast: Rising Despite Economic Cracks – Is the Japanese Yen’s Defense Near? - September 25, 2023
- AUD to USD Forecast: Can the Australian Dollar Withstand China’s Real Estate Woes? - September 25, 2023
- Hang Seng Index, ASX 200, Nikkei 225 Index: Divergent Fortunes and Market Forecasts - September 25, 2023