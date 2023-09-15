The US dollar is pressing the familiar ¥147.80 level again, as it has proven to be formidable resistance. However, tenacity is almost certainly going to take over here.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Forecast – US Dollar Looking to Break Out Against the Japanese Yen - September 15, 2023
- Crude Oil Price Forecast – Crude Oil Pulls Back Slightly to Kick Off the Trading Session - September 15, 2023
- US Dollar Index News: DXY Strength Reflects U.S. Economy’s Robust Health - September 15, 2023