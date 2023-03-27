Takeaways USD/JPY jumps on positive investor reactions to banking industry developments. Powell considers potential pause in rate increases. St. Louis Fed President indicates further rate hikes remain a possibility. U.S. Financial Stability Oversight Council declares U.S. banking system “sound and resilient.” Overview The Dollar/Yen is trading sharply higher on Monday
