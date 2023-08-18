The US dollar has initially tried to rally during the course of the trading week, but has given back quite a bit of this gains. However, it’s worth noting that we are starting to show signs of life on Friday.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Crude Oil Price Forecast – Crude Oil Markets Give Up Early Gains - August 18, 2023
- USD/JPY Weekly Forecast – US Dollar Gives Up Early Gains for the Week - August 18, 2023
- GBP/USD Weekly Forecast – British Pound Continues to Threaten Support - August 18, 2023