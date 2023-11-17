The US dollar has fallen rather significantly during the course of the trading week to show signs of negativity, but ultimately this is a situation where the market is trying to sort out whether or not I can break out to the upside.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Weekly Forecast – US Dollar Pulls Back Against the Yen - November 17, 2023
- GBP/USD Weekly Forecast – British Pound Attempts a Breakout - November 17, 2023
- Crude Oil Price Forecast – Crude Oil Recovers a Bit Into the Weekend - November 17, 2023