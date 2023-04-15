LONDON (Reuters) – Around 5,000 members of the British armed forces will participate in the coronation of King Charles next month, joined by soldiers from more than 30 Commonwealth countries to form one of the largest ceremonial military operations in decades.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Vast military procession to mark King Charles’ coronation - April 15, 2023
- Video shows N. Mexico police were at wrong house seconds before killing homeowner - April 15, 2023
- Russia’s Putin attends midnight Orthodox Easter service in Moscow - April 15, 2023