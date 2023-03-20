CARACAS (Reuters) – Venezuelan anti-corruption police have arrested a mayor, two judges and a government official on corruption charges related to unusual operations in the ruling party, state television said on Monday.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Possible legal action by some Credit Suisse AT1 bondholders discussed – law firm - March 20, 2023
- ECB’s Centeno sees some build-up of inflationary tensions - March 20, 2023
- Market turbulence won’t stand in way of ECB’s inflation fight – Lagarde - March 20, 2023