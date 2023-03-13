(Reuters) – Venture capital firms are working on a “long-shot plan” to preserve parts of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) in a move to keep servicing their clients in the technology sector, the Financial Times reported on Monday citing people briefed on the effort.
