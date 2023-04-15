By Joseph Ax (Reuters) – New Mexico police officers realized they were at the wrong address just moments before the front door opened and they fatally shot the armed homeowner, then exchanged gunfire with his wife, according to newly released body camera video of the April
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Vast military procession to mark King Charles’ coronation - April 15, 2023
- Video shows N. Mexico police were at wrong house seconds before killing homeowner - April 15, 2023
- Russia’s Putin attends midnight Orthodox Easter service in Moscow - April 15, 2023