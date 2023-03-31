HANOI (Reuters) – Vietnam’s central bank said on Friday it would keep its monetary policy flexible for the rest of 2023 to maintain macroeconomic stability and said it was important it keeps inflation under control amid external challenges.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast – Gold Markets Continue to Threaten $2000 Area - March 31, 2023
- Silver Price Forecast – Silver Continues to Show Signs of Strength - March 31, 2023
- Alvin Bragg: Who is the New York prosecutor who got Trump indicted? - March 31, 2023