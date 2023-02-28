HANOI (Reuters) – Vietnam’s industrial output and exports rose in February from a year earlier, partly helped by higher footwear sales, in a possible sign of recovering global demand for goods produced in the Southeast Asian industrial powerhouse.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD and Sub-$1.055 in the Hands of the French Economy - February 27, 2023
- Vietnam factory output up in Feb despite drop in smartphone production - February 27, 2023
- Hang Seng Index, ASX200, Nikkei 225: Markets Find Brief Relief - February 27, 2023