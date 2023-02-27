HANOI (Reuters) – Vietnam’s National Assembly will hold an extraordinary meeting this week, a session that officials and diplomats expect to confirm the appointment of a new president amid a leadership reshuffle prompted by a sweeping crackdown on graft.
