HANOI (Reuters) – Vietnam’s exports rose 11% in February from a year earlier, and the country’s industrial output increased 3.6% in the same month, according to data released by the country’s statistics agency on Tuesday.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- ETH Eyes $1,650 to Bring $1,700 into Play on ETH Staking Inflows - February 27, 2023
- Vietnam’s factory output rises in February, exports up 11% - February 27, 2023
- Oil steadies after fall on fear of rate hikes, rising inventories - February 27, 2023