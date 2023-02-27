By Phuong Nguyen HANOI (Reuters) – Vietnamese electric vehicle maker VinFast has cut the lease price for its first model shipped to the United States by more than 50% for its first customers in California, according to the company’s website and emails to customers reviewed by
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- VinFast slashes lease prices for first U.S. buyers - February 26, 2023
- ETH Eyes $1,700 on ETH Staking Inflows ahead of Shanghai Upgrade - February 26, 2023
- Belarusian partisans say Russian military aircraft damaged near Minsk - February 26, 2023