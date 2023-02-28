By Joey Roulette WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc has completed a lengthy upgrade period for its centerpiece tourist spacecraft, with commercial service on track to begin in the second quarter of 2023, the company announced on Tuesday.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- US House Democrat opposes giving Biden power to ban TikTok - February 28, 2023
- Virgin Galactic emerges from lengthy spacecraft upgrades, eyes Q2 commercial service - February 28, 2023
- U.S. EPA chief revisits Ohio derailment site as Republicans blast Biden - February 28, 2023