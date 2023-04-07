By Eimi Yamamitsu TOKYO (Reuters) – The bankruptcy filing by Richard Branson’s Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc has dealt a blow to Japan’s hopes of building a domestic space industry, with plans for a Kyushu-based spaceport designed to attract tourism on hold for lack of funding.
