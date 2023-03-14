By Sudip Kar-Gupta PARIS (Reuters) -Vivendi is in exclusive talks to sell its Editis publishing arm to a company of billionaire Daniel Kretinsky, the French media conglomerate said on Tuesday, in a deal that could ease regulatory approval for its Lagardere takeover.
