By Sudip Kar-Gupta PARIS (Reuters) -Vivendi is in exclusive talks to sell its Editis publishing arm to a company of billionaire Daniel Kretinsky, the French media conglomerate said on Tuesday, in a deal that could ease regulatory approval for its Lagardere takeover.
