By Elvira Pollina MILAN (Reuters) -Vodafone is looking to cut about 1,000 jobs in Italy as part of a larger cost saving plan the telecoms giant is pursuing to revamp its operations, two union officials told Reuters.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Turkish lira falls to record low near 19 to the dollar - March 9, 2023
- UK investors Aviva, M&G join calls to revive London’s financial appeal - March 9, 2023
- Hungary’s Orban says central bank money supply cuts are too drastic - March 9, 2023