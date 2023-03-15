BERLIN (Reuters) – Volkswagen laid out on Wednesday the details of a planned all-electric car costing under 25,000 euros ($26,790), part of the German carmaker’s push to derive 80% of VW passenger brand sales in Europe from all-electric vehicles by 2030.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Volkswagen lays out details of planned affordable electric car - March 15, 2023
- Peru’s economy shrank in January after nearly two years of growth - March 15, 2023
- Canadian regulator takes permanent control of SVB’s Canadian assets - March 15, 2023