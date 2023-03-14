BERLIN (Reuters) – Volkswagen still wants to bring an affordable electric vehicle – costing around 25,000 euros ($26,790.00) in today’s prices – to market by 2025, the carmaker said on Tuesday, describing it as a model below the ID.3.
