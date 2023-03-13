WOLFSBURG (Reuters) -Volkswagen’s battery needs are covered until 2028 by its three confirmed factories in Europe – the Salzgitter plant in Germany, Northvolt’s plant in Sweden and a planned plant in Valencia, board member Thomas Schmall said on Monday.
