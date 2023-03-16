PRAGUE (Reuters) – Czech carmaker Skoda Auto, part of the Volkswagen Group, is in the final stages of quitting Russia after taking an almost 700 million euros ($742 million) hit from the impact of Moscow’s war in Ukraine, its CEO said on Thursday.
