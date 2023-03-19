PRAGUE (Reuters) – Czech carmaker Skoda would have to cut 3,000 jobs and axe some models if the European Union’s “Euro 7” emissions scheme is implemented in its current form, a Skoda board member warned in a TV debate on Sunday.
