By Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber LAUSANNE, Switzerland (Reuters) – The head of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) said on Tuesday that trust in Russia’s anti-doping system remained low, citing the handling of the doping case of Olympic figure skater Kamila Valieva.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Kremlin: No risk to Russia from failure of SVB bank in US - March 14, 2023
- WADA chief says Valieva case highlights low trust in Russian anti-doping - March 14, 2023
- Vivendi in talks to sell publishing arm to Kretinsky to ease Lagardere deal - March 14, 2023