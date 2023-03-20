(Reuters) – Russian mercenary boss Yevgeny Prigozhin told Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu in a letter published on Monday that the Ukrainian army was planning an imminent offensive aimed at cutting off his Wagner forces from the main body of Russian troops in eastern Ukraine.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Biden vetoes resolution to block labor dept rule on ESG investing - March 20, 2023
- Blinken determines war crimes committed in Ethiopia conflict - March 20, 2023
- EU seals plan to send a million artillery shells to Ukraine - March 20, 2023