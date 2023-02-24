(Reuters) – U.S. stock index futures fell on Friday as investors turned cautious ahead of a fresh reading on monthly inflation that could offer clues on further monetary policy tightening by the Federal Reserve.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Driver whose bus rammed into Canada daycare deemed fit to stand trial - February 24, 2023
- EU approves 10th package of Russia sanctions on anniversary of invasion - February 24, 2023
- U.S. consumer watchdog fines TitleMax $10 million for ‘illegal’ lending - February 24, 2023