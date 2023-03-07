By Scott Murdoch SYDNEY (Reuters) – Asian financial markets were little changed on Tuesday as investors awaited congressional testimony from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell due to start later in the day for clues on the central bank’s next move on interest rates.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Australia’s central bank says it is closer to pausing on rate hikes - March 7, 2023
- Marketmind: Jay walks the walk, markets get Powell-slammed - March 7, 2023
- EU’s Borrell condemns Georgia foreign influence law - March 7, 2023