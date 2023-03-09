(Reuters) – U.S. stock index futures fell on Thursday as labor market strength and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s remarks keep investors worried about rate hikes as they await a key jobs report that could determine the Fed’s policy path.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- US Treasury eyes effective hike in overseas corporate minimum tax to 21% - March 9, 2023
- Banks tumble as SVB ignites capitalization fears - March 9, 2023
- Wall St falls with banks tumbling, pre-jobs report jitters - March 9, 2023