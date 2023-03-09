(Reuters) – U.S. stock index futures fell on Thursday as labor market strength and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s remarks keep investors worried about rate hikes as they await a key jobs report that could determine the Fed’s policy path.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Bank of Canada says it needs more evidence that rates are high enough - March 9, 2023
- Reaction to Biden’s 2024 budget proposal - March 9, 2023
- JPMorgan must hand over CEO Dimon’s records in Jeffrey Epstein lawsuit - March 9, 2023