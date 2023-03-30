(Reuters) – U.S. stock index futures rose on Thursday as easing fears of a banking crisis shifted the focus back to key consumer spending data due later in the week that could shape expectations for the Federal Reserve’s future policy path.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Arrests made in deadly fire at Mexico detention center, authorities say - March 30, 2023
- U.S. stresses need for ‘Cold War’-era crisis mechanisms with China - March 30, 2023
- Virgin Orbit to lay off about 85% of staff - March 30, 2023