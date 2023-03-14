(Reuters) – U.S. stock index futures rose on Tuesday after a volatile session amid fears of fallout from the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, while investors awaited an inflation report that could determine whether the central bank will pause its rate hikes in March.
