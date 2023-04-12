(Reuters) – U.S. stock index futures edged higher on Wednesday as investors awaited key inflation data and minutes from the Federal Reserve’s policy meeting for clues on whether U.S. interest rates are near their peak.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Natural Gas Price Forecast – Natural Gas Markets Quiet on Wednesday - April 12, 2023
- Plan to allow irrigation at Spanish wildlife sanctuary sparks outcry - April 12, 2023
- Cyclone Freddy death toll jumps to over 1,000, Malawi president says - April 12, 2023