By Tom Westbrook SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Asian stocks rose on Thursday with fears easing on the banking front and the prospect of a break-up at Chinese conglomerate Alibaba offering an encouraging sign that Beijing’s regulatory storm focused on tech companies might finally be clearing.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Senegal opposition politician handed light sentence, still viable for presidency - March 30, 2023
- US weekly jobless claims rise moderately; fourth-quarter GDP trimmed - March 30, 2023
- Kamala Harris announces Tanzania trade boost during Africa tour - March 30, 2023