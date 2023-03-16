(Reuters) – Nasdaq futures rose on Thursday as the Swiss central bank’s lifeline for Credit Suisse calmed global markets, with investors awaiting more economic data to assess the Federal Reserve’s monetary tightening path.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- U.S. regional banks under pressure to raise deposit rates – analysts - March 16, 2023
- Plaintiffs firms vie for lead roles in Ohio derailment lawsuits - March 16, 2023
- First Republic Bank tumbles, drags down shares of other regional lenders - March 16, 2023