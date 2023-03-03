By Julie Zhu HONG KONG (Reuters) – Asian shares rose on Friday after Wall Street reversed losses on signals of a measured policy tightening approach from the U.S. Federal Reserve as well as on prospects of a solid economic recovery in China.
