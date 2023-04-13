(Reuters) – U.S. stock index futures rose on Thursday ahead of fresh economic data that could offer clues on the Federal Reserve’s monetary tightening plans, while investors also awaited bank earnings after turmoil in the sector last month.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Forecast – US Dollar Sets Out the 50-Day EMA - April 13, 2023
- Crypto investors face delays in withdrawing funds after Ethereum upgrade - April 13, 2023
- Man charged with spreading Swedish military secrets - April 13, 2023