(Reuters) – U.S. stock index futures were mixed on Monday, as traders returned from Easter break to growing risks that the Federal Reserve will continue to hike interest rates after Friday’s jobs data highlighted a still-strong labor market.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Forecast – US Dollar Continues to Fight Against the Yen - April 10, 2023
- U.S. money market funds see fourth weekly inflow in a row - April 10, 2023
- President Biden says he will run again in 2024 -NBC - April 10, 2023